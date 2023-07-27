(KIFI/KXPI)
AA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
GAME 1:
Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels  4
Coeur d’ Alene Lumbermen  6

GAME 2:
Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels  10 (CHAMPION)
Coeur d’ Alene Lumbermen  0

SINGLE A STATE TOURNAMENT
Minico  10
Post 23 Layton  1

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.