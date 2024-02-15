(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rigby 31
(3) Highland  48

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  66
(1) Preston    61

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT 
(3) Shelley 42
(2) Blackfoot   41

(6) Bonneville  75
(5) Idaho Falls 64  (OT)

