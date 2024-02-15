(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rigby 31
(3) Highland 48
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 66
(1) Preston 61
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Shelley 42
(2) Blackfoot 41
(6) Bonneville 75
(5) Idaho Falls 64 (OT)
