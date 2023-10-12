(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Highland  2
(3) Madison  0

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Blackfoot  2
(2) Idaho Falls 1

GIRLS SCORES
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello  5
(2) Preston  0

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Sugar-Salem  10
(2) Teton  1

