BOYS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Highland 2
(3) Madison 0
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Blackfoot 2
(2) Idaho Falls 1
GIRLS SCORES
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 5
(2) Preston 0
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Sugar-Salem 10
(2) Teton 1
