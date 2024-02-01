(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Madison 11
(1) Rigby 51
(4) Highland 36
(3) Thunder Ridge 51
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Century 18
(1) Pocatello 56
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(6) Idaho Falls 43
(5) Bonneville 59
(4) Hillcrest 41
(1) Shelley 71
(2) Skyline 66
(3) Blackfoot 72
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) American Falls 48
(1) Snake River 51
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Sugar-Salem 49
(1) Teton 53
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Side 29
(1) Soda Springs 56
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Ririe 48
(1) North Fremont 51
(4) West Jefferson 51
(2) Firth 43
