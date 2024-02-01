(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Madison  11
(1) Rigby   51

(4) Highland  36
(3) Thunder Ridge   51

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Century  18
(1) Pocatello   56

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(6) Idaho Falls  43
(5) Bonneville   59

(4) Hillcrest  41
(1) Shelley   71

(2) Skyline  66
(3) Blackfoot   72

3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) American Falls   48
(1) Snake River    51

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Sugar-Salem  49
(1) Teton   53

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Side  29
(1) Soda Springs 56

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Ririe 48
(1) North Fremont  51

(4) West Jefferson  51
(2) Firth  43

