(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 70
Bonneville 33
Pocatello 61
Highland 47
Skyline 68
Rigby 62
Thunder Ridge 61
Blackfoot 33
Wendell 46
American Falls 57
RIRIE SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT
Firth 51
Marsh Valley 72
Malad 49
Teton 71
Cole Valley Christian 43
South Fremont 58
GIRLS SCORES
Watersprings 18
Grace Lutheran 47
Rockland 40
Murtaugh 55
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.