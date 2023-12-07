(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison  70
Bonneville  33

Pocatello  61
Highland  47

Skyline  68
Rigby  62

Thunder Ridge  61
Blackfoot  33

Wendell  46
American Falls  57

RIRIE SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT
Firth  51
Marsh Valley 72

Malad  49
Teton  71

Cole Valley Christian  43
South Fremont  58

GIRLS SCORES
Watersprings  18
Grace Lutheran  47

Rockland  40
Murtaugh  55

