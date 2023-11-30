(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
North Fremont  80
West Side  76

Malad  55
Firth  52

Alturas Prep  39
Clark County  24

GIRLS SCORES
Pocatello  50
Madison  46

Bonneville  42
Skyline  70

American Falls    31
Teton  52

Wendell  8
Ririe  52

Marsh Valley  55
Firth  46

West Jefferson  39
Declo  52

Salem Hill  45
Soda Springs  42

Ambrose  42
Malad  63

