(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
North Fremont 80
West Side 76
Malad 55
Firth 52
Alturas Prep 39
Clark County 24
GIRLS SCORES
Pocatello 50
Madison 46
Bonneville 42
Skyline 70
American Falls 31
Teton 52
Wendell 8
Ririe 52
Marsh Valley 55
Firth 46
West Jefferson 39
Declo 52
Salem Hill 45
Soda Springs 42
Ambrose 42
Malad 63
