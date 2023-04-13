(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century 17
Preston 3
Hillcrest 12
Shelley 8
GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Challis-Mackay 13
Glenns Ferry 5
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 9
Minico 5
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 8
Minico 9
Bear Lake 10
American Falls 7
Challis-Mackay 2
Glenns Ferry 24
