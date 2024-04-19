(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Pocatello  9
Century  0

GAME 2:
Pocatello  6
Century  13

Shelley 5
Bonneville  22

Skyline  5
Hillcrest  2

Teton  0
South Fremont  9

American Falls  0
North Fremont  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Pocatello  17
Bonneville  0

Teton  3
South Fremont  18

Snake River  6
Firth  1

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.