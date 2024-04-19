(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Pocatello 9
Century 0
GAME 2:
Pocatello 6
Century 13
Shelley 5
Bonneville 22
Skyline 5
Hillcrest 2
Teton 0
South Fremont 9
American Falls 0
North Fremont 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Pocatello 17
Bonneville 0
Teton 3
South Fremont 18
Snake River 6
Firth 1
