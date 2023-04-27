(KIFi/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls 0
Skyline 5
GAME 2:
Idaho Falls 1
Skyline 4
GAME 1:
Shelley 0
Blackfoot 12
GAME 2:
Shelley 2
Blackfoot 8
Bonneville 17
Hillcrest 3
GAME 1:
Highland 11
Madison 6
GAME 2:
Highland 17
Madison 13
Marsh Valley 16
South Fremont 3
Teton 3
Sugar-Salem 13
Firth 3
North Fremont 2
Malad 11
Soda Springs 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Highland 10
Rigby 15
GAME 2:
Highland 18
Rigby 11
GAME 1:
Madison 5
Thunder Ridge 7
GAME 1:
Madison 0
Thunder Ridge 11
Pocatello 16
Century 4
Marsh Valley 5
South Fremont 11
Teton 1
Sugar-Salem 11
Malad 11
West Side 1
West Jefferson 20
Challis-Mackay 0