(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls 10
Hillcrest 0
GAME 2:
Idaho Falls 8
Hillcrest 4
GAME 1:
Century 3
Wendell 13
GAME 2:
Century 14
Wendell 11
GAME 1:
Skyline 12
Shelley 5
GAME 2:
Skyline 3
Shelley 3
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 23
Rigby 6
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 7
Rigby 15
Blackfoot 15
Bonneville 4
Malad 6
Preston 8
Firth 7
Declo 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Preston 0
Burley 10
Shelley 12
Skyline 7
Blackfoot 15
Bonneville 4
Hillcrest 9
Idaho Falls 2
Thunder Ridge 0
Pocatello 9
South Fremont 18
American Falls 1
West Jefferson 18
Firth 3
Marsh Valley 4
Malad 6