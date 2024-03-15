(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Thunder Ridge  8
Minico  1

GAME 1:
Shelley  1
Preston  0

GAME 2:
Shelley  2
Preston  12

GAME 1:
Soda Springs  2
Declo  9

GAME 2:
Soda Springs  2
Declo  12

Firth  8
Melba 17

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Soda Springs   5
Declo  6

West Side  5
Preston  15

