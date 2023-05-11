(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP:
Bonneville  6
Blackfoot  5

3A REGIONAL PLAY-IN
Snake River 1
South Fremont 5

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge  2
Highland  0

Rigby  9
Thunder Ridge  4

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Century  5
Preston  1

Pocatello  6
Century  0

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest  10
Skyline  9

Hillcrest 12
Blackfoot 13

3A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Snake River   14
Teton 12

