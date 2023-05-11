(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP:
Bonneville 6
Blackfoot 5
3A REGIONAL PLAY-IN
Snake River 1
South Fremont 5
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge 2
Highland 0
Rigby 9
Thunder Ridge 4
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Century 5
Preston 1
Pocatello 6
Century 0
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest 10
Skyline 9
Hillcrest 12
Blackfoot 13
3A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Snake River 14
Teton 12
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.