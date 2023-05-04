(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Madison 2
Rigby 18
Highland 6
Thunder Ridge 4
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Salmon 1
Firth 21
Salmon 1
Challis-Mackay 21
Challis-Mackay 2
North Fremont 3
North Fremont 1
Firth 11
