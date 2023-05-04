(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Madison  2
Rigby  18

Highland  6
Thunder Ridge  4

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Salmon  1
Firth  21

Salmon 1
Challis-Mackay 21

Challis-Mackay  2
North Fremont 3

North Fremont  1
Firth 11

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.