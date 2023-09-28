(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston  0
Century  3

Hillcrest   1
Blackfoot  3

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Century  0
Preston  2

Skyline   2
Shelley  1

Highland  4
Thunder Ridge   1

South Fremont  0
Sugar-Salem 12

Firth  1
Teton  8

Aberdeen      1
American Falls  9

Malad  1
Snake River  2

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.