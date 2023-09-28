(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Preston 0
Century 3
Hillcrest 1
Blackfoot 3
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Century 0
Preston 2
Skyline 2
Shelley 1
Highland 4
Thunder Ridge 1
South Fremont 0
Sugar-Salem 12
Firth 1
Teton 8
Aberdeen 1
American Falls 9
Malad 1
Snake River 2
