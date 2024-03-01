(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Madison 46
(5) Capital 38
4A TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 77
(8) Sandpoint 42
(2) Hillcrest 73
(7) Blackfoot 59
3A TOURNAMENT
(4) McCall-Donnelly 58
(5) Teton 67
(1) Snake River 76
(8) Homedale 36
2A TOURNAMENT
(4) North Fremont 48
(5) West Side 59
1AD1 TOURNAMENT
(4) Butte County 46
(5) Oakley 40
1AD2 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rockland 49
(5) Cascade 55
