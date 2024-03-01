(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Madison   46
(5) Capital 38

4A TOURNAMENT 
(1) Pocatello  77
(8) Sandpoint  42

(2) Hillcrest  73
(7) Blackfoot  59

3A TOURNAMENT
(4) McCall-Donnelly  58
(5) Teton  67

(1) Snake River  76
(8) Homedale  36

2A TOURNAMENT
(4) North Fremont  48
(5) West Side 59

1AD1 TOURNAMENT
(4) Butte County  46
(5) Oakley  40

1AD2 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rockland  49
(5) Cascade  55

