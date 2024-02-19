AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon is looking to fill an empty seat on the city council.

Councilmember Craig Ribbitts is stepping down to focus on his role as the Bonneville County Treasurer.

The current term of the seat vacated by Tibbitts concludes on Dec. 31, 2025.

Mayor Sean Coletti is currently accepting applications from Ammon residents interested in filling the vacant seat.

Interested applicants may email their applications including a cover letter and resume to the mayor at scoletti@cityofammon.us. Applications will be accepted until March 1.