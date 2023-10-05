PARIS (AP) — Fans will be able to roam from venue to venue and soak up multiple sports with day passes that are among 2.8 million tickets going on sale from Monday for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. Paris organizers say prices for competition tickets will range from $15.80 to $105. Tickets for the Aug. 28 opening ceremony range from $158 to $736. The closing ceremony tickets on Sept. 8 start at $47 and range up to $473. Passes granting access to multiple venues and sports for one day will cost $25. A total of 20,000 tickets are reserved for people who use wheelchairs.

