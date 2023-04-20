IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The wait is over, and tickets are now on sale for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up.

The 112th running of “the best medium-sized rodeo” in Idaho will come to Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, bringing top-caliber cowboys and cowgirls to the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) event. Tickets for the event are often sold out, so you are encouraged to purchase them early.

“The War Bonnet Round Up is one of the best events in Idaho Falls all summer, showcasing the spirit of the Wild West and our heritage,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “You won’t want to miss the heart-pounding action and unforgettable production of this iconic event.”

Tickets this year are now on sale online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. Tickets are $22 for Thursday and Friday and $27 for Saturday. New this year, ticket prices include the cost of parking. General admission for kids ages 3 to 10 are $10 each night of the rodeo.

To bring in the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the free Rodeo Kick-off event on Aug. 2 with fun activities and food for the entire family. Hosted at Sandy Downs, the kick-off is the best place to enjoy time as a family with a mini rodeo right in the arena. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the kick-off will be one wild west party.

“Dust off your boots and come join us for the kick-off and our PRCA events,” Holm said. “You can be a seasoned rodeo fan or new to the area and I can assure you will leave smiling and wanting to come back for more. We also can’t wait to show what’s up our sleeve that will leave crowds saying wow.”