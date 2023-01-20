(KIFI/KXPI)

BOYS TEAM

1. Minico 129.5

2. South Fremont 127.0

3. Corner Canyon 93.0

4. Blackfoot 83.5

5. Evanston, WY 75.5

6. Highland 71.0

7. Eagle 61.5

8. Star Valley, WY 57.0

9. Snake River 56.5

10. Kuna 52.5

12. Bonneville 49.0

T14. Teton 46.5

T14. Thunder Ridge 46.5

16. Century 46.0

19. Skyline 33.0

21. Idaho Falls 30.0

23. Shelley 28.0

T28. Madison 12.0

T28. Rigby 12.0

30. Pocatello 11.0

33. Hillcrest 8.5

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Canyon Ridge 87.0

2. Eagle 75.0

3. Columbia 66.0

4. Boise 50.0

5. Bonneville 49.0

7. Thunder Ridge 46.0

8. Rigby 41.0

10. Ririe 34.0

12. Skyline 25.0

15. Blackfoot 26.0

16. Salmon 19.0

18. Teton 17.0

20. Pocatello 16.0

21. Century 15.0

23. Hillcrest 13.0

26. Highland 12.0

T28. Snake River 8.0

T28. South Fremont 8.0

30. Idaho Falls 6.0

32 Madison 3.0

For all other individual scores, click on this link