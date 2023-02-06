NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Chua, the Yale Law School professor and author sometimes known as “Tiger Mom,” has written her first novel. “The Golden Gate” is a murder mystery centered around a wealthy family in Berkeley, California in 1944. It will come out Sept. 19. Chua said in a statement that she drew upon memories of living across the bay from “glamorous San Francisco.” The 60-year-old Chua has been controversial as an author and academic. “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,” a memoir published in 2011, launched an extended debate over parenting as she described her admittedly harsh approach to raising her two daughters.