By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cheers sounded as though someone was making a charge at Riviera. It was just Tiger Woods. But he gave thousands something to yell about. Never mind that he lost ground to the lead and and was 12 behind Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational. Woods had a 67. That’s his lowest score on a Saturday since he won in Japan in the fall of 2019. The sample size is small because Woods played only three times last year while recovering form his car crash. But it was his fourth day walking, and his game only got better.