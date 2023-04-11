COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is taking the next official step toward a bid for president in 2024. The Republican is set to announce the formation of an exploratory committee, according to a person familiar with his plans. In an email to supporters, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” on Fox News on Wednesday. Scott has been developing the infrastructure to accompany a bid for the White House. If he enters the field, Scott will join another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.