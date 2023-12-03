IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Victor, Idaho man accused of killing his pregnant wife and kidnapping their 10-month-old child is now in police custody. However, the story has sparked a wave of online comments and controversy, with many people asking ‘why was Jeremy Best allowed to leave the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical center?’

Jeremy Albert Best was booked into Bonneville County Jail Saturday night. He will remain incarcerated until his first court appearance.

Jeremy Albert Best (Bonneville County Jail)

Here’s a look back at the events that led to this tragedy.

Thursday, November 30th

Thursday, November 30th, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Swan Valley general store, where they encountered Best walking through the store naked.

The deputies contacted EMS, who took Best by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls.

Best was turned over to the hospital for medical and mental health concerns, but after the evaluation, he was released.

Not much is known about what happened after Best left EIRMC. However, later that night, at 11:40 p.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received an open line 9-1-1 call from Best’s home on Skyline Loop in Victor.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Best’s wife, 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall, dead.

Best left the residence with the couple’s 10-month old son, Zeke.

Friday, December 1st

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office then sent out an amber alert Friday morning. Friday afternoon, Local News 8 was the first to contact Kali Randall’s family.

“I think we’re all just in shock,” Meg Fischer, Kali Randall’s cousin, told Local News 8.

“It’s unimaginable news to wake up to to hear something about your family member like this and to see it on the news,” Fischer said. “And (to) know that this is somebody that you grew up with, somebody you love. It’s been just completely unimaginable for our family.”

Kali Randall was a Silversmith from Greenville, Wisconsin. Fischer said their family was able to spend time together in Wisconsin in September. She said it was an “absolute joy” meeting Zeke and their family “loved them both so much.”

“She was a mom who died defending her baby,” Fischer said. “And that is just really all you can ask for as a mother, is to lay down your life for your child. We are so proud of her. And we are also so devastated that that was a choice she had to make.”

Saturday, December 2nd

At approximately 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on Kepps Crossing Rd near Dan Creek Rd. east of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide.

Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries.

Near the area where Best was located, Deputies also located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies also located the infant Zeke Best deceased at the scene.

Local News 8 was once again the first to reach out to Zeke and Kali’s family. Meg Fischer released this statement:

“We thank all of you for walking with us during this time,” Fischer said. “Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling. The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”

At this time, Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene.

After a medical clearance, Mr. Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant. Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

Online Reaction

The tragedy has sparked a torrent of online controversy, with many asking why Best was allowed to leave the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Local News 8 has reached out to the center and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for comment and is awaiting a response.