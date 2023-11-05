JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – As temperatures get colder, many of us start our first fires of the heating season. We want the warmth of a cozy fire, but not the unhealthy smoke or the creosote build-up in our chimney that can increase the danger of a house fire.

The less efficient the fire, the more wood smoke pollution is produced and the more potential for creosote to build up. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a leading factor contributing to fires from home heating is a dirty chimney (i.e., creosote build-up).

Here are some tips from the Wyoming Department of Health for burning the Right Wood, the Right Way, in the Right Appliance for a hotter fire with less smoke and creosote.

Burn the Right Wood:

Burn only dry, seasoned wood for a hotter fire with less smoke. Wood burns most efficiently if the moisture content is 20 percent or less.

Split your firewood before storing — it dries much faster. Slope the woodpile cover to encourage rain runoff.

Freshly cut wood needs time to season – store for a minimum of 6 months for softwood and 12 months for hardwood. To see if your wood is ready to burn, test it with a moisture meter. Watch EPA’s how-to video.

Burn Wood the Right Way:

The easiest way to get a fire going is to build a small fire. Use seasoned pieces of kindling or an all-natural fire-starter. Gradually add larger pieces of split, dry firewood.

A fire needs oxygen. Provide sufficient air to the fire and keep space between logs when adding more fuel.

Use the Right Appliance:

Upgrade to a cleaner wood heating device like an EPA-certified pellet device or catalytic/hybrid wood stove or fireplace insert. A properly installed and operated EPA-certified wood stove (or fireplace insert) can reduce air pollutants by 70 percent compared to older uncertified models. Find cleaner-burning appliances at www.epa.gov/burnwise.

Have your wood burning appliance and chimney inspected and maintained annually by a certified professional for optimal performance and reduced creosote build-up.

Avoid the wood storage and smoke altogether and upgrade to a gas heater or heat pump.

And remember: Smoke May Smell Good, But It’s Not Good For You.

Smoke is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles. The biggest risk is from fine particles. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into your lungs. They can cause a range of health problems, from burning eyes and a runny nose to aggravated chronic heart and lung diseases. Exposure to particle pollution is even linked to premature death.