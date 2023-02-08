By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives have been arrested in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games. Prosecutors say Olympic official Yasuo Mori has been arrested along with Koji Henmi, who headed the sports division at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu. Tokyo District Prosecutors said in a statement that two other business executives were also arrested on charges of violating anti-monopoly laws. Prosecutors have also been investigating a separate bribery scandal centered around former Dentsu executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who was a member of the organizing committee. The bid-rigging probe in general involves the choice of venues for Olympic test events as well as for the actual Games.