By Issy Ronald, CNN

Watching soccer seems to be becoming a favorite pasttime for Hollywood stars.

Last week, Will Ferrell was spotted at Wrexham, before watching Manchester City and then Liverpool. This week, it was Tom Hanks who experienced the joyful highs and agonizing lows of being a soccer fan.

A long-time Aston Villa fan, Hanks was spotted at Villa Park where he was treated to a classic English Premier League game as his side succumbed to a last-minute 4-2 defeat against title contender Arsenal in a six-goal thriller.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa an early lead, rifling in a superb goal after only five minutes to the delight and disbelief of the home crowd.

Hanks, who had met the team before kickoff, joined in the delirious celebrations, open-mouthed in shock, before he visibly shouted, “Oh my,” and turned to hug the person next to him.

Arsenal equalized 10 minutes later, as Bukayo Saka’s powerful strike from just inside the box sailed straight past Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

But Villa continued to press and regained its lead on the half hour mark following a flowing attack that scythed through Arsenal’s defense before Philippe Coutinho found the back of the net.

Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Arsenal was facing another week of losing ground in its hunt for the title after a run of three winless games culminated in defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, knocking the Gunners from top spot for the first time since November.

A goal for Oleksandr Zinchenko leveled the scores once again on 60 minutes before Arsenal fired in two goals in quick succession in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic, crucial victory.

First, Jorginho’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar and Martinez to put Arsenal 3-2 up in the 92nd minute before Gabriel Martinelli sealed victory five minutes later, leaving the home crowd, and Hanks, stunned.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.