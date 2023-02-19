LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. His manager, Charles Lago, says Sizemore was hospitalized in intensive care. Lago described it as “a wait and see situation.” Sizemore is 61. He has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.