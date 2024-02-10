By The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley had 18 points and Idaho State held off Portland State 68-65 on Saturday night.

Tomley was 6 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bengals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie had 13 points and five rebounds. Maleek Arington scored 13.

Bobby Harvey finished with 17 points for the Vikings (14-11, 5-7). Kaelen Allen added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isiah Kirby finished with 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.