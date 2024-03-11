By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley had 28 points in Idaho State’s 83-76 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Idaho State plays No. 3 seed Montana or No. 6 seed Portland State in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Tomley shot 9 for 18 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bengals (14-19). Isaiah Griffin scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Kiree Huie shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Dejour Reaves finished with 19 points for the Bears (19-13). Langston Reynolds added 16 points for Northern Colorado. Saint Thomas also had 12 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Idaho State took the lead with 9:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Tomley led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-30 at the break. Tomley’s 18-point second half helped Idaho State close out the seven-point victory.

