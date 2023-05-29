TOKYO (AP) — The shtick that’s gone viral features a soccer player, a Spice Girl, James Bond, you name it, appearing to be naked. Except they’re not really naked at all. The disarming sight gag by Japanese comic Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura is simple and rather silly. But its bare-all message about the deceptiveness of what meets the eye has a lot of people laughing. His appearance on “Britain’s Got Talent” has drawn millions of views. He says the secret to his comedy is to majestically deliver sheer nonsense, with total confidence, no matter how unfounded that confidence might be.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.