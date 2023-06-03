MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, plan ahead to protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place.

Within the park’s 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife in an intact ecosystem, explore geothermal areas that contain half the world’s active geysers, and view geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.

Listen and learn from park rangers by watching this video. Follow the top 10 things to know to enjoy your visit and protect the park for generations to come.