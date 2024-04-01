By Hande Atay Alam, Adam Pourahmadi, Allegra Goodwin and Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — A top commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been killed in an airstrike on the country’s consulate building in Damascus, Syria, according to Iranian state-affiliated media.

Iranian Quds Force commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi was among the people killed in the attack, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News.

Speaking on camera to reporters in the capital Damascus, Iranian ambassador Hossein Akbari alleged that the building had been targeted by Israeli missiles.

“Between five and seven people were killed in the attack. I was in my office in the embassy at the time and witnessed the destruction myself,” Akbari said.

Syrian state media also reported that “an Israeli act of aggression targeted on Monday afternoon a building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus.”

The strike caused “massive destruction” to the building as well as damage to neighboring buildings, according to state media Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Asked for comment on the incident by CNN, the Israel Defense Forces said it does not comment on foreign reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

