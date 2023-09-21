NEW YORK (AP) — A top official of upcoming international climate negotiations hopes to prove critics wrong and surprise them with a “course correction” for an ever-warming world. But don’t expect that big a turn. In an interview with The Associated Press, Adnan Amin says he also knows what activists, critics and the head of the United Nations really want – a phase-out of fossil fuels that cause climate change. He says it looks unlikely, but a lesser phase-down is inevitable. Amin is the CEO and No. 2 official at the upcoming Conference of Parties in Dubai later this year.

