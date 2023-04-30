PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with 100 mph winds that overturned cars, snapped trees and damaged homes. The National Weather Service in Miami says the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast. Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways in the city as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other and cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities.

