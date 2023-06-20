JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Alabama for a Republican fundraising event as people in his state were still reeling from death, injury and destruction from back-to-back storms. Tornadoes struck two south Mississippi communities since late Sunday. Thousands of central Mississippi residents have been without electricity since thunderstorms last week. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Reeves headlined a Republican Governors Association fundraiser Monday in Birmingham. Reeves is seeking reelection. His campaign manager says the event was planned long ago and Reeves stayed in touch with emergency officials. Communications director for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley says Reeves chose the wealthy and well-connected over people whose lives were upended by storms.

