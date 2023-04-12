FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A torrential storm is bringing heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms to South Florida, prompting the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Local media outlets report a flash flood emergency has been issued for Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, after nearly a foot of rain fell in just hours Wednesday. The relentless showers prompted the airport to suspend all arriving and departing flights, the airport tweeted around 4:15 p.m. The heavy rains also prompted South Florida’s high-speed commuter rail service to shut down. Brightline posted on Twitter Wednesday evening that train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was suspended.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.