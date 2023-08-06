LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. The 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could get up to 22 years in prison on Monday after a jury convicted him of three felonies in December. Megan testified during the trial that Lanez fired a handgun at her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020. Lanez also faces deportation to his native Canada.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.