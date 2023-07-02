ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- The summer season is the most significant time of year for tourism in Island Park. The warm sunny weather draws people to come and explore the high hills of Island Park and Fremont County.

“We’re starting to see a good trend in the upward direction. It’s still not what it was the last couple of years. I think a lot of that is, you know, all the travelers in the late winter,” said Mike Wilson the President of the Yellowstone Teton Territory Tourism Board.

Wilson would add that many in Island Park are hopeful with the current outlook of gas prices. However, the area is still reeling from the consequences of what happened last year with Yellowstone flooding. “I think we’re still a little bit down. I think a lot of the travelers in the past three years, took their distance, covered post-COVID vacations, and now they’re going back to the bigger cities, the Disney Worlds, and stuff like that,” said Wilson.

Something Richard Turpin the General Manager of the Sawtelle Mountain Resort has noticed as well. “In all honesty, at this point, hoping it could get better, And I think it will, like I say. But right now it does make me a little nervous.

Turpin and Wilson say that the late arrival of Summer weather could have also caused some issues as well. However, they went on to say that things are looking up for the Independence Day holiday.

“Bookings are looking really good for the 4th of July as we’re standing here. You can see all the people walking by and this is a very good sign. It’s very good.”

“We are full. People are coming to see the area. It’s jam-packed up here in Island Park right now. People are just out having a good time. And it’s fun to see that,” said Turpin.

Island Park and business owners in the area say there are tons of things to look forward to this summer and many have high hopes for the tourism to pick up.