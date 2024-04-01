With the weekends record-setting rainfall, .33″ in Idaho Falls yesterday, we’ve got alot of moisture and that creates the fog this morning. We’re expecting this to burnoff mid-morning, with brighter conditions and temps returning to seasonal highs in the lower 50’s. Winds will be brisk at times, 10-15+ mph.

High pressure will be a dominant factor for the coming days and really kicking us into more of a spring feel and temperatures will launch into the 60 degree range. That is 10+ degrees above average for this time of the year. But wait, there’s more, spring showers will be back Thursday and into the weekend.

There’s been alot of water and saturation, so localized flooding is something we’re tracking and have seen over the weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for spring flooding.

High today under sun – 51 with breezes 10-15+ and lows tonight at or below freezing.

More sun Tuesday and near 60..