Sunshine and high of 65 with winds cruising from the southwest 15-20+, gusting up to 25.  Partly cloudy skies tonight with no interruption , just the inflow of chilly air and a low around 40.  Winds from the south 15-25+. Gusting tonight up to 40+mph.

Partly sunny Thursday and even warmer to mid 66.  Gusty winds to 40

Friday 50% chance of PM rain and maxing out to 63. Rain/snow late night and low of 31. 

70% chance of snow on Saturday then rain and high of 45. 

