We’re tracking some showers to the north and we’ll have winds from the south 15-25mph today. The sun and moon still available for viewing, just not together. High pressure will help keep us dry and warming this week, but, by weekend shower chances really begin to pop again Friday and Saturday. Best golf days are tomorrow and Thursday. And colder air will return next week. Avg. temps around 54 this time of year.

