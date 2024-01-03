For wednesday, we still have chances of some patchy fog and cold temps in the mid 20’s. UYou will still have a nice sunny day and highs stay above normal by 15 to 20 degrees – 47.

I’m tracking the moisture that will put 7″ of rain and feet of snow into northern California starting today, as we start to get rain/snow showers Thursday and Friday and changing to snow with some accumulations into Saturday. Above 6500 ft may see 8-12″ with this first February blast. Temperatures will dive back to 30’s for highs.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather