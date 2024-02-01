Clouds moving and close to 50 again with winds gusting to 20. Slight chance of a morning shower – then rain picks up tonight 50% chance after midnight to start a wet Friday. Slightly cooler high 42. Cloudy with rain and snow Friday night 31 and gusty winds 25mph expected. Snow Saturday with accumulations 1-4″ and continuing into Saturday night with a low of 28. 40% of snow showers early Sunday with clouds – high 36.

