SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Traffic is moving again after a stretch of California’s scenic Highway 1 collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur. The collapse on the coastal route occurred amid rain Saturday afternoon near Rocky Creek Bridge south of Monterey. It sent chunks of asphalt tumbling into the ocean from the southbound side of the two-lane roadway. The highway was closed in both directions. By Sunday afternoon, crews had determined that travel in the northbound lane was safe, and authorities began escorting motorists around the damaged section. The slow-moving storm dumped snow Saturday at Sierra Nevada ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.