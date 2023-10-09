IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The traffic signal at Park Avenue and E Street in downtown Idaho Falls will be permanently removed on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Stop signs will be placed on Park Avenue, and the traffic signal will be disabled until it can be removed at a later time. Pedestrian crosswalks will be maintained to ensure safe passage across the intersection.

Earlier this summer, Idaho Falls Public Works began exploring the possibility of removing two traffic signals, one at Park Avenue and E Street and the other at Cliff Street and Yellowstone.

Side street traffic volumes at these signals are lower than the volume thresholds needed to justify traffic signals, as established in the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Based on prior experience with signals removed, delay to vehicles on the minor street approaches is expected to decrease as signals are removed.

In August, members of the public were encouraged to submit public comments and attend a public meeting to discuss the potential removal. About sixty comments were received and reviewed by city staff and elected officials. The majority of the public comments received were in opposition to removing the signal at Cliff Street and Yellowstone due to safety concerns for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists crossing Yellowstone.

After review and consideration, the Idaho Falls City Council directed city staff to remove the traffic signal at Park Avenue and E Street but leave the signal at Cliff Street and Yellowstone.