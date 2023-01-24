By TERRY TANG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — California is reeling from three major mass shootings in just over a week. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is fatigued and frustrated by the senseless violence. The governor was in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday, the day after a farmworker is said to have killed seven people and wounded an eighth in back-to-back shootings at mushroom farms. Newsom learned of the shooting Monday afternoon while consoling some of the survivors wounded by a 72-year-old gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine at a Monterey Park dance hall. The Monterey Park shooting was the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, and the Half Moon Bay shooting was the deadliest in San Mateo County.