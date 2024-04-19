JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – A trailer being pulled by an SUV caught fire Friday morning on Hwy 89 and High School Road near Jackson.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr told Jackson Hole News and Guide the trailer had a generator and propane tank inside. The said the trailer was owned by a Star Valley woman who uses it to run a dog grooming business.

It happened approximately at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Nello Costanzi was passing by and shared a video of the trailer exploding.

No one was injured in the accident.