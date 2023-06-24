Stillwater County, Montana (KIFI)-A train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges Road between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, at the request of Stillwater County officials.

The Stillwater River is closed from White Bird Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below White Bird FAS, the last take out is Fireman’s Point FAS.

The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican FAS to Buffalo Mirage FAS to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort FASes.

From Twin Bridges Road to Buffalo Mirage FAS, the public should avoid the water due to potential contaminants.

FWP will update closures as necessary.