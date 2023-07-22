HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left 25 cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor. A Hill County emergency official said the Friday evening derailment of a BNSF Railway train east of the small town of Havre caused no injuries. The official says one car carrying hazardous materials derailed but did not spill. Cleanup and repair work continued Saturday and the cause was under investigation. The accident comes less than a month after a railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana sent tanks cars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River.

