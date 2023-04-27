By Michelle Watson and Sharif Paget, CNN

A train derailed Thursday in Ferryville, Wisconsin, south of the Lansing Bridge, according to US Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to video that witness Caitlin Nolan shot.

Other images on social media, along with the video Nolan shot, show some of the train cars in the Mississippi River.

The Black Hawk Bridge that connects Lansing, Iowa, to western Wisconsin is down, according to a spokesperson with the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa.

CNN has reached out to BNSF which, according to Rep. Van Orden, is the train operator.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

